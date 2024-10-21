Haryana portfolio allocation: CM Nayab Saini keeps home, finance; Anil Vij gets energy

Chief minister Nayab Saini retained key departments, including home, finance, law and justice, as the newly constituted council of ministers were allocated portfolios on Sunday, days after the swearing-in of the new BJP government in Haryana. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini chairs the first meeting of the newly formed cabinet in Chandigarh on Friday. (Photo from X)

As per the department allocation orders issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, the chief minister also kept excise and taxation, town and country planning (TCP), information, public relations, language and culture, administration of justice, general administration, housing for all, personnel and training, and law and legislative. Any other department not allotted to any other minister will also be held by the CM.

Anil Vij, the most senior minister in the state cabinet, has been allocated energy, transport and labour, while Krishan Lal Panwar was given development and panchayat and mines and geology.

Rao Narbir Singh was allocated industries and commerce, environment, forests and wildlife, foreign cooperation and Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare departments, while Shruti Choudhry got women and child development and irrigation and water resources. Arti Singh Rao was allocated health, medical education and research and Ayush.

Mahipal Dhanda was allocated school education, higher education, archives and parliamentary affairs while Vipul Goel was allocated revenue and disaster management, urban local bodies and civil aviation.

Arvind Sharma was allocated co-operation, jails, elections, heritage and tourism departments, while Shyam Singh Rana was allocated agriculture and farmers welfare, animal husbandry and dairying and fisheries, Ranbir Gangwa was allocated public health engineering and public works (building and roads) departments and Krishan Kumar Bedi was allocated social justice, empowerment, SCs and BCs Welfare and Antyodaya (SEWA), hospitality and architecture departments.

The two ministers of state (Independent charge) – Rajesh Nagar and Gaurav Gautam – were allocated food, civil supplies and consumer affairs and printing and stationery, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship and sports.

Gautam will also be attached with the chief minister as a minister of state for law and legislative department.