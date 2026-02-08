Haryana producing 36% of country’s total milk: Union minister

Union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying and panchayati raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Saturday said the Haryana breed of cow has earned worldwide recognition and is also playing a leading role in milk production. Union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying and panchayati raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh during the livestock exhibition in Kurukshetra on Saturday. (HT)

He said that the state is producing 36% of the country’s total milk output, i.e., approximately 125.42 million tonnes.

He urged the state government to open cooperative societies in every village to benefit livestock farmers, stating that cooperatives can play a significant role in boosting milk exports.

The minister was speaking as the chief guest on the second day of the 41st State-Level Livestock Exhibition held in Kurukshetra on Saturday.

He said that livestock farmers from across the state have brought good-quality animals to this fair being held on the holy land of Kurukshetra, and their deep affection for animals is clearly visible.

He noted that the livelihoods of around 10 crore people in the country depend on the livestock sector, which has also played an important role in promoting women’s empowerment.

Singh said that the Central government has launched several schemes for the development of the dairy sector and more such schemes will be introduced in the coming time.

Currently, this sector represents a market worth of ₹19 lakh crore, he added.