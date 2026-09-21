Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, a diversified company with presence across healthcare and diagnostics, renewable energy and LED solutions, has witnessed significant investor participation following a series of open-market transactions involving its promoter and marquee investors. Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius Aquires Stake In Lord’s Mark Industries Limited

As part of complying with SEBI’s Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) requirements, promoter Dr. Sachidanand Hariram Upadhyay sold approximately 1 crore shares of the company through open-market transactions. The transaction forms part of the company’s efforts to meet the prescribed public shareholding requirements in accordance with applicable SEBI guidelines.

Notably, the transactions also saw participation from prominent institutional and corporate investors. Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I and AT Trade Overseas, owned by Hisaria Group, participated in the transactions, reflecting interest from established investment and business groups in Lord’s Mark Industries.

The participation of established investors marks an important development for Lord’s Mark Industries as the company continues to build scale across its diversified business verticals. The transactions also come against the backdrop of active market participation in the company, reflecting continued investor interest in its growth journey.

Despite the promoter transaction, the promoter group continues to maintain a substantial holding in the company, underscoring the continued presence of the promoter group as a significant shareholder.

The company’s growing investor interest comes as Lord’s Mark continues to strengthen its businesses across healthcare, diagnostics and energy. With a focus on innovation, expansion and creating long-term value for stakeholders, the company remains committed to scaling its operations and building sustainable growth across its business verticals.

The participation of marquee investors such as Goldman Sachs and the Hisaria Group adds further visibility to the company’s evolving shareholder base and its presence in the public markets. Lord’s Mark Industries remains focused on executing its growth strategy while continuing to create value for customers, partners, employees and shareholders.

For more Details Visit:- https://lordsmark.com/

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