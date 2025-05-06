Haryana: Rights panel orders probe into ‘racial bullying’ of student

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has ordered an independent inquiry into allegations of racial bullying and physical assault against a minor student at a government school in Gurugram. In an order dated May 3, the commission called the incident a serious institutional failure and sought replies from the local education department, police and two teachers accused of inaction. The next hearing has been scheduled for July 30. (Photo only for representational purpose)

The incident occurred at the Government Model Sanskriti Primary School in Sushant Lok-2, Sector 43, where the child was allegedly subjected to repeated racial bullying for over 20 days. The harassment reportedly escalated on December 19, 2024, when the student was physically assaulted by peers, resulting in an injury to the left eye.

Calling it a violation of the child’s fundamental and human rights, HHRC chairperson justice Lalit Batra said the incident showed “a serious lapse in institutional duty.” In its order, HHRC noted that despite several verbal complaints from the parent to the child’s class teacher, Seema Saroha, no steps were taken to stop the bullying. Instead, the child was left to suffer “physical and psychological trauma due to racially motivated bullying and institutional neglect.”

The parent also alleged that after the assault, school authorities failed to act. The principal was reportedly unavailable, and the acting principal not only refused to intervene but also did not share the contact information of the principal. With no support from the school, the parents turned to the police, but the order notes that the police response was superficial and led to no follow-up action.

Justice Batra wrote in the order: “The failure of both the school authorities and the local police to address the complainant’s concerns in a timely and effective manner demonstrates a prima facie case of institutional negligence, as well as a violation of the child’s fundamental and human rights.”

HHRC said the school’s inaction was not only legally and morally indefensible but could have long-term consequences on the child’s emotional and psychological health. “Such incidents contradict the ideals of inclusivity and diversity that public education is meant to uphold,” it added.

Given the gravity of the matter, the commission has asked the District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO), Gurugram, to constitute an independent inquiry committee and submit a detailed report by the next hearing, scheduled for July 30.

HHRC has also directed the local station house officer (SHO), via the Gurugram police commissioner, to file a status report detailing the police’s response to the complaint. Both the class teacher and the acting principal have been asked to submit written replies to the allegations. All reports and responses are to be routed through the Director of Elementary Education, Haryana, Panchkula.

Dr Puneet Arora, protocol, information & public relations officer, confirmed that HHRC had issued these directions and would continue monitoring the case closely.

The case has triggered outrage among parents and child rights advocates, who say it underscores systemic failures in addressing bullying and discrimination—particularly when victims belong to marginalised communities.