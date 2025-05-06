Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana: Rights panel orders probe into ‘racial bullying’ of student

ByLeena Dhankhar, Bhavey Nagpal, Gurugram/karnal
May 06, 2025 09:54 AM IST

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has sought response from the local education department, police and two teachers of a government school in Gurugram who have been accused of inaction.

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has ordered an independent inquiry into allegations of racial bullying and physical assault against a minor student at a government school in Gurugram. In an order dated May 3, the commission called the incident a serious institutional failure and sought replies from the local education department, police and two teachers accused of inaction.

The next hearing has been scheduled for July 30. (Photo only for representational purpose)
The next hearing has been scheduled for July 30. (Photo only for representational purpose)

The incident occurred at the Government Model Sanskriti Primary School in Sushant Lok-2, Sector 43, where the child was allegedly subjected to repeated racial bullying for over 20 days. The harassment reportedly escalated on December 19, 2024, when the student was physically assaulted by peers, resulting in an injury to the left eye.

Calling it a violation of the child’s fundamental and human rights, HHRC chairperson justice Lalit Batra said the incident showed “a serious lapse in institutional duty.” In its order, HHRC noted that despite several verbal complaints from the parent to the child’s class teacher, Seema Saroha, no steps were taken to stop the bullying. Instead, the child was left to suffer “physical and psychological trauma due to racially motivated bullying and institutional neglect.”

The parent also alleged that after the assault, school authorities failed to act. The principal was reportedly unavailable, and the acting principal not only refused to intervene but also did not share the contact information of the principal. With no support from the school, the parents turned to the police, but the order notes that the police response was superficial and led to no follow-up action.

Justice Batra wrote in the order: “The failure of both the school authorities and the local police to address the complainant’s concerns in a timely and effective manner demonstrates a prima facie case of institutional negligence, as well as a violation of the child’s fundamental and human rights.”

HHRC said the school’s inaction was not only legally and morally indefensible but could have long-term consequences on the child’s emotional and psychological health. “Such incidents contradict the ideals of inclusivity and diversity that public education is meant to uphold,” it added.

Given the gravity of the matter, the commission has asked the District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO), Gurugram, to constitute an independent inquiry committee and submit a detailed report by the next hearing, scheduled for July 30.

HHRC has also directed the local station house officer (SHO), via the Gurugram police commissioner, to file a status report detailing the police’s response to the complaint. Both the class teacher and the acting principal have been asked to submit written replies to the allegations. All reports and responses are to be routed through the Director of Elementary Education, Haryana, Panchkula.

Dr Puneet Arora, protocol, information & public relations officer, confirmed that HHRC had issued these directions and would continue monitoring the case closely.

The case has triggered outrage among parents and child rights advocates, who say it underscores systemic failures in addressing bullying and discrimination—particularly when victims belong to marginalised communities.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: Rights panel orders probe into ‘racial bullying’ of student
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On