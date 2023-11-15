Haryana Roadways driver’s death: Union calls for statewide ‘chakka jam’

A day after a driver of Haryana Roadways died after he was allegedly attacked by a group of men on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the employees’ union announced a “chakka jam” in the state on Tuesday starting at midnight. HT Image

With this, the bus services in the state will remain effected for tomorrow, on the day of the Bhai Dooj festival.

Jaiveer Singh, state general secretary of Haryana Roadways Employees’ Union, said there were three rounds of meetings with the members of Sanjha Morcha for our demands, but nothing conclusive came out of it.

“We have demanded ₹50 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased, a job, a case against the accused under Section 302 of the IPC by name and a probe against Dial 112 ERV team for the lapse,” he added.

The driver, Rajveer, 51, a resident of Sonepat, was on parking duty at the bus stand, when he was allegedly attacked by unknown assailants.

After being attacked with weapons, he was brought to the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment, from where he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment.

