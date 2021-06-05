Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana's Covid-19 tally climbs to 761,637; 723 new cases seen
A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield vaccine at a civil hospital in Jind in Haryana. (AFP)
A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield vaccine at a civil hospital in Jind in Haryana. (AFP)
chandigarh news

Haryana's Covid-19 tally climbs to 761,637; 723 new cases seen

Hisar reported the highest cases at 75, followed by Yamunanagar (67) and Panchkula (66). The total number of active cases in the state was 9,974 and the number of recoveries was 742,999.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUN 05, 2021 10:47 PM IST

Haryana reported 59 Covid-19 deaths and 723 fresh positive cases on Saturday, taking the number of fatalities and cases to 8,664 and 761,637 respectively.

According to the health department, the latest deaths include five each in Bhiwani, Rewari and Hisar and four each in the districts of Panipat, Sirsa, Jhajjar and Jind.

Hisar reported the highest cases at 75, followed by Yamunanagar (67) and Panchkula (66). The total number of active cases in the state was 9,974 and the number of recoveries was 742,999.

The recovery rate was 97.55 percent. The cumulative positivity rate was 8.26 percent, the health bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana coronavirus
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.