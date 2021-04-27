IND USA
The Haryana government said that all efforts are being made to increase the production of medical oxygen. (File Photo)
Haryana sets up Covid-19 control room to ensure steady supply of oxygen

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 03:52 PM IST

In view of a rise in Covid-19 cases, the Haryana government has set up a control room here to ensure equitable distribution and an adequate and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen in the state.     

The government also said that all efforts are being made to increase the production of medical oxygen.

Amid a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases and while realising the need to meet the current surge in demand for medical oxygen across the state, the Haryana government has set up the control room at the Civil Secretariat here, an official statement said.

“Further, to ensure equitable distribution of oxygen allocated by the government of India for Haryana and ensuring adequate and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen within the state, a state-level oxygen control room has been set up,” it said. 

The control room is also mandated to perform other vital functions, including ensuring safe movement of oxygen tankers from manufacturing plants to districts and ensuring each district is informed of daily allocation is issued by the health department, the statement said.

It will also ensure each district issues its own distribution plan and operates an early warning system, it said.

Haryana on Monday recorded the biggest single-day jump in Covid-related fatalities with 75 deaths while the state also registered yet another big jump in infections with 11,504 cases.

The state has recorded a big spike in cases in April and as of April 27, the state has over 80,000 active cases.

The demand for medical oxygen has also risen manifold in the state in recent days.

