Haryana shares a special bond with Sikh gurus: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said a state-level function to commemorate 400 parkash purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Tegh Bahadur will be organised on April 24 at Panipat.
“In this one-day programme, devotees from across Haryana and Punjab and other states like Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are expected to participate in large numbers. The function aims to spread the message of communal harmony and brotherhood as preached by Guru Tegh Bahadur,” Khattar said addressing a press conference.
The Haryana chief minister also launched a devotional song depicting the life of the ninth Sikh master which has been composed by the information and public relations department.
He said the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur were not only a rare heritage but also one of the most significant foundations to build a strong and morally robust society.
The chief minister said that Haryana shares a special bond not only with Guru Tegh Bahadur but with all 10 Sikh masters as most of them travelled to almost every corner of the state.
Khattar said invitations have been sent to renowned ragi and ‘katha vachak’ of international level to attend the state-level programme. Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia and sports minister Sandeep Singh were among others present at the event.
-
Punjab’s claim on Chandigarh not acceptable: Haryana CM
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday reiterated that Punjab government's claim over Chandigarh is unacceptable. The chief minister said that the Punjab government should obey the Supreme Court's verdict on the SYL issue by providing Haryana's share in its waters. Action has even been taken against IPS and HCS-level officers. Six more vigilance bureaus will be set up in the state to ensure quick and timely action against corrupts,” he added.
-
Haryana: Man strangulates 13-year-old daughter, arrested
A man allegedly strangulated his 13-year-old daughter to death over her relationship with a co-villager in Sonepat, police said on Wednesday. The police have arrested the father, said Sonepat Sadar SHO Deepti Garg. She said as per primary information, the accused had doubts over his daughter's affair with a man of the same village. “We are probing the case from every angle and it is early to say more about this,” Garg added.
-
NDMC reverses its fasting break order
A day after issuing a circular permitting Muslim employees to leave work an hour early during Ramzan, the New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday withdrew the order after objections from the civic agency's vice-chairman and BJP leader Satish Upadhyay who allegedly told officials that the relaxation was “unsecular”, people familiar with the matter said.
-
Delhiwale: Stacking knowledge over decades
One day, years ago, an academic from abroad entered their house. The books are on the sofa, and on the chairs. This is sociologist Ashis Nandy's home. The couple's drawing room walls are covered with original works by artists Arpana Caur and Manu Parekh. He walks into a room dedicated exclusively to books. Thousands of volumes are stacked in the shelves, including the ones authored by him. The couple returns to the drawing room.
-
Delhi sees over 1 mn transactions using ration cards issued from other states
Delhi has seen over a million ration transactions under the Centre's One Nation One Ration Card scheme that was implemented by the Delhi government in July 2021, according to official data. Data shows that the number of transactions have grown from 16,150 in July 2021 to 209,668 in March 2022, with the total entitlements of 1.09 million. Secretary of Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh, Saurabh Gupta runs fair price shop in Vasant Vihar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics