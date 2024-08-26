 Haryana Sikh Gurdwara panel extends support to Cong in assembly polls - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Haryana Sikh Gurdwara panel extends support to Cong in assembly polls

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 26, 2024 10:23 AM IST

In a statement, the Congress party said that a delegation of members led by former HSGMC chief Amarinder Singh Arora met former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan and extended support to the Congress

Haryana Congress on Sunday received a shot in the arm after former chief and members of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) announced their support to Congress in the upcoming assembly elections.

In a statement, the Congress party said that a delegation of members led by former HSGMC chief Amarinder Singh Arora met former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan and extended support to the Congress.

Arora said that during the previous Congress government, a decision was taken to form a separate HSGMC and therefore many people have decided to support Congress in the elections.

As per the statement, large number of people also joined the Congress on Sunday. Those who joined the Congress included about 50 leaders, office bearers, councillors, sarpanches, former sarpanches and workers from various parties, including BJP, JJP and INLD.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana Sikh Gurdwara panel extends support to Cong in assembly polls
