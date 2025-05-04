Haryana spreading misconceptions, Punjab isn’t withholding its rightful share: Minister

State water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Saturday charged the Haryana government with spreading misconceptions about the water-sharing issue. Goyal, who was in Muktsar, told reporters that Punjab has not withheld anyone’s rightful share and will neither surrender its rights nor bow to pressure from the Centre or Haryana. (HT File)

The minister said that for the Mann government, the state’s interests come first. Goyal said the water distribution from dams has been occurring according to stored volume for around 44 years.

“Haryana was allocated 2.987 MAF (million acre feet) of water this year and it has already utilised its allocated share. Haryana has exceeded its target by using a total of 104% of its water allocation. Punjab government has been writing letters to Haryana since January this year about this matter and keeping the Union government informed,” he added.

Goyal said a letter was also written on March 17 cautioning Haryana that it was not using its share of water judiciously, which could lead to difficulties in the coming days. However, instead of improving its water management, Haryana consumed all its water allocation by March itself.

“On March 31, Haryana requested drinking water, indicating that it needed 1,500 cusecs of water for its population of 2.8 crore, at a standard rate of 135 litres per person per day. It also requested 1,149 cusecs for Delhi and cited additional needs for industry and animals, totalling a demand of 4,082 cusecs. Out of humanitarian consideration, the Punjab government began releasing 4,000 cusecs of water for Haryana from April 4 to meet the drinking water requirements, but now Haryana is demanding 8,500 cusecs, which is impossible to provide,” said the minister.