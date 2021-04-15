Haryana squeezes number of people at gatherings

With the Covid-19 infection hitting Haryana with vengeance, the BJP-JJP coalition government on Thursday further squeezed the number of people who can assemble in outdoor and indoor functions while imposing the restriction of 20 people in funerals.

“It has been decided that from now on, not more than 200 people can gather in open spaces during public functions and not more than 50 in indoor functions. Similarly, not more than 20 people will be able to attend funerals,” an official spokesperson said.

Earlier, beginning April 5, the state government had announced fresh guidelines for indoor and outdoor gatherings, besides funerals.

While the gathering at funerals had been restricted to 50 people, at indoor events, 50% of the hall capacity and not more than 200 people were allowed to assemble. For outdoor functions, the state government had decided to allow 500 people to assemble.

Thursday’s decision to impose stricter curbs comes a day after Haryana recorded 5,398 fresh cases, the highest ever single day surge in new cases ever since the pandemic broke out last year.

Presiding over a meeting to review Covid-19 cases and vaccination in Haryana, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said this time the spread of Covid-19 started from educational institutions.

He directed all the deputy commissioners to issue advisory in their respective districts to ensure that night-time ceremonies should be shifted to the day time and the Navratra programmes be held during the day.

He appealed to the people of the state to only leave their homes only if necessary and to wear masks, use sanitiser and maintain social distancing whenever they go out of the house. He said that there is proper arrangement of oxygen, ventilators and beds in the state and people need not panic.

During the meeting, home and health minister Anil Vij said there are two ways (lockdown or strictness) to prevent Covid-19 from spreading. “We want the situation to be dealt with strictness instead of imposing lockdown in the state,” Vij said.

“We can withstand resentment of people by acting strictly but cannot see people dying,” the health minister said, pointing out that this time Covid-19 is more aggressive.

Last year, he said, the number of cases increased gradually.

End stir on humanitarian grounds, Khattar tells farmers

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday again appealed to the agitating farmers to call off their stir on humanitarian grounds.

Reiterating that it is the constitutional right of every person to protest and that the state government has no problem with those who protest, he said: “However, at this time, due to Covid-19, life may be put in danger and this is not the right time to protest. If they have to hold protest for any of their demands, they can do it when the situation improves,” he said, directing the deputy commissioners to contact the agitating farmers and try to persuade them.