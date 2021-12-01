Haryana state badminton: Anupama, Kartik walk away with singles titles

Panchkula’s Anupama Upadhyaya and Kartik Jindal clinched the women’s and men’s singles titles, respectively, on the concluding day of the 54th Yonex Sunrise Haryana State Senior Badminton Championship held in Panchkula on Tuesday.

Playing in the women’s singles final, Anupama Upadhyaya outplayed Devika Sihag 21-18, 21-16 while Kartik got the better of Anant Shivam Jindal 24-22, 21-1 in the respective finals to emerge as champions. In the mixed doubles final, the duo of Akshit Mahajan and Ridhi Toor from Panchkula beat Sohit and Nikki 21-12, 21-16 to take the title. In the women’s doubles final, Devika Sihag and Ridhi Toor gelled well to defeat Palak Arora and Unnati Hooda 21-8, 21-14. In the men’s doubles final, Akshit Mahajan and Hardik Makkar outclassed Deepak Khatri and Ketan Chahal 21-15, 21-17.

Finals results

