Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Haryana: STF arrests murder accused after shootout in Karnal

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 04:32 am IST

The accused has been identified as Pradeep, 27, a native of Gudha village in Sonepat. He sustained leg injuries during the shootout and he is undergoing treatment at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan.

A special task force of Karnal police on Wednesday night arrested a criminal after exchange of fire from Gohana in Sonepat.

According to an official spokesperson of Sonepat police, the accused was absconding in the murder case of Deepak alias Banja and he was facing 10 cases, including murder, loot and attempt to murder.
According to an official spokesperson of Sonepat police, the accused was absconding in the murder case of Deepak alias Banja and he was facing 10 cases, including murder, loot and attempt to murder.

The accused has been identified as Pradeep, 27, a native of Gudha village in Sonepat. He sustained leg injuries during the shootout and he is undergoing treatment at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan.

According to an official spokesperson of Sonepat police, the accused was absconding in the murder case of Deepak alias Banja and he was facing 10 cases, including murder, loot and attempt to murder.

“The accused was planning to execute a criminal activity in the Gohana area and Karnal STF received a tip-off about his movement. The accused opened fire at the police team and in retaliation the police shot at him and he sustained a leg injury. He was arrested,” the spokesperson added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: STF arrests murder accused after shootout in Karnal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On