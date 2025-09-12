Haryana: STF arrests murder accused after shootout in Karnal

A special task force of Karnal police on Wednesday night arrested a criminal after exchange of fire from Gohana in Sonepat. According to an official spokesperson of Sonepat police, the accused was absconding in the murder case of Deepak alias Banja and he was facing 10 cases, including murder, loot and attempt to murder.

The accused has been identified as Pradeep, 27, a native of Gudha village in Sonepat. He sustained leg injuries during the shootout and he is undergoing treatment at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan.

According to an official spokesperson of Sonepat police, the accused was absconding in the murder case of Deepak alias Banja and he was facing 10 cases, including murder, loot and attempt to murder.

“The accused was planning to execute a criminal activity in the Gohana area and Karnal STF received a tip-off about his movement. The accused opened fire at the police team and in retaliation the police shot at him and he sustained a leg injury. He was arrested,” the spokesperson added.