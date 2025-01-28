Haryana: Temple priest held for raping minor girl in Jind

Jind police on Monday arrested a priest for raping a 14-year-old minor girl in a village in Jind. A spokesman of Jind police said the priest and his unknown aide were booked under various sections of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and on rape charges, adding the priest has been arrested and a manhunt has been launched to nab his aide. (Getty image)

The accused was identified as Bittu. The minor girl’s mother, in her complaint, told the police that her daughter used to pay obeisance at the village temple every day.

“Two months ago, the temple priest raped my daughter and made an obscene video. He threatened to make the video of the act viral and continued to rape her. Three days ago, the priest had sent a man on a bike to our house asking my daughter to visit the temple. The man threatened my daughter and took her to the temple,” the victim’s mother added.

She said she followed the bike and reached the temple where the priest was waiting for her daughter. The woman said her daughter then narrated the ordeal and they approached the police.

A spokesman of Jind police said the priest and his unknown aide were booked under various sections of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and on rape charges, adding the priest has been arrested and a manhunt has been launched to nab his aide.