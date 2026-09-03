Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said a special drive will be launched to catch stray cattle and ensure that every animal is tagged for proper identification. Haryana to launch special drive to tag all stray cattle across state

Saini said proper identification of cattle would help fix responsibility and enable action against owners if animals belonging to households or 'gaushalas' are found roaming outside.

He was chairing a meeting of the Haryana Gau Seva Aayog and the Animal Husbandry Department here on Wednesday. Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana was also present.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the problem of stray cattle, management of gaushalas and measures to make them self-reliant.

Saini directed the Animal Husbandry Department to undertake a statewide drive to ensure tagging of every head of cattle and said tagging should also be made mandatory when animals caught by urban local bodies are handed over to gaushalas.

During the meeting, Saini was apprised that some cattle owners leave their animals to roam in the open after milking them in the morning and evening, resulting in cattle being found unattended on roads.

The chief minister directed officials to fix responsibility on such owners and take action against them.

The meeting also discussed a proposal to impose a fine of ₹11,000 on owners when an animal is caught for the first time, ₹21,000 for a second offence and registration of an FIR if the animal is caught for a third time.

It was also proposed that such cattle owners could be deprived of government benefits for their animals, including vaccination and insurance premium support, besides being placed on a negative list.

Saini directed officials to take necessary action in this regard and said captured animals should not be returned without completing the prescribed action.

He also directed that district-wise tenders be floated across the state for catching stray cattle to ensure effective implementation of the special drive.

Directing officials to make proper arrangements at cattle sanctuaries, the chief minister said appropriate fencing should be provided and a boundary wall constructed around areas where animals are kept. Green fodder should be cultivated on the remaining land, he said.

Adequate fodder, water and other essential facilities for animals at cattle sanctuaries should also be ensured, Saini said.

The meeting also discussed measures to make gaushalas self-reliant, better upkeep of cattle, breed improvement and provision of necessary facilities.

Officials informed the meeting that 707 gaushalas are currently registered in Haryana, housing around four lakh cattle.

Taking cognisance of the problem of stray dogs in the state, Saini also directed officials to prepare a plan for its effective resolution.

He said the Urban Local Bodies Department and the Animal Husbandry Department should work in coordination and in accordance with relevant guidelines.

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