Haryana to step up pollution control efforts in Yamuna catchment area

In an effort to rejuvenate the Yamuna river and augment pollution control initiatives, Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to assess the progress of ongoing and planned projects in the Yamuna catchment area. Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to assess the progress of ongoing and planned projects in the Yamuna catchment area. (HT File)

The chief secretary emphasised the need for rigorous supervision, directing officials to review the status of all sewage treatment plants (STP) and common effluent treatment plants (CETP) projects bi-weekly. A task force has also been established by Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB). This task force, comprising representatives from key departments including industries, public health engineering department, irrigation, urban local bodies, HSVP, FMDA, and GMDA will suggest additional strategies for curbing pollution. The member secretary of the HSPCB will act as member secretary of the task force.

Officials said that Haryana has a well-established sewage treatment framework in the Yamuna catchment area. Currently, 90 STPs with a combined capacity of 1,518 million liters per day (MLD) are operational. Additionally, 17 CETPs with a capacity of 184.5 MLD are effectively managing industrial effluent, significantly contributing to environmental conservation.

To further enhance sewage treatment capabilities, the state is actively pursuing multiple initiatives. Three new STPs with a combined capacity of 29 MLD are under construction and slated for completion by March 31, 2026. Seven existing STPs, with a capacity of 213 MLD, are undergoing upgradation to improve efficiency.

Looking ahead, 10 new STPs with a total capacity of 587 MLD have been proposed under various departments. Notable projects include 100 MLD STPs at Dhanwapur, Behrampur, and Sector-107 in Gurugram (under GMDA); 45 MLD and 20 MLD plants at Badshahpur and Mirzapur in Faridabad (under FMDA); and additional facilities at Radaur Road in Yamunanagar (77 MLD), Rohtak (60 MLD), and Sonipat (30 MLD).

The meeting also underscored the need to bolster industrial effluent treatment infrastructure. Two CETPs at Kutana and Barhi, with a combined capacity of 19 MLD, have been prioritised for immediate upgradation. Additionally, eight new CETPs with a total capacity of 146 MLD have been proposed by the HSIIDC and public health engineering department to address the rising industrial discharge.

A key project includes a 50 MLD CETP at Partapgarh, Faridabad, with a detailed project report (DPR) of ₹824 crore already prepared. Other CETPs in areas like Mirzapur, Badshahpur, and various sectors in Gurugram are advancing through the planning phase.