Haryana to train 5,200 youth as disaster responders

Haryana will expand its disaster response volunteer network by training 5,200 youth in 14 more districts with each trained volunteer to be provided an emergency responder kit and three-year life and medical insurance cover, chief secretary Anurag Rastogi said. The training, based on NDMA-approved modules, will include theoretical and practical sessions on flood safety and response. (HT Photo for representation)

He was presiding over a meeting of the state executive committee on disaster management on Thursday.

Additional chief secretary, revenue, Sumita Misra said that the National Disaster Management Authority’s Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme had been implemented in eight districts of Haryana during 2025-26, targeting the training of 5,400 youth volunteers from the NCC, NSS, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and Bharat Scouts and Guides.

Misra said the state now proposes to expand the programme to the remaining 14 districts as the Haryana Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme, creating a network of another 5,200 trained volunteers based on the population and vulnerability profile of individual districts.

She said volunteers would be selected from the NCC, NSS, NYKS and Bharat Scouts and Guides through their designated nodal officers, while district disaster management authorities would coordinate the training programmes.

Misra said that volunteers will undergo seven-day residential training in batches of 35 to 50. The training, based on NDMA-approved modules, will include theoretical and practical sessions on flood safety and response, fire-extinguisher handling, search and rescue techniques, first aid and basic emergency response.