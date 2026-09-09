Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers in major administrative reshuffle

The Haryana government on Tuesday carried out a major shuffle of IAS officers effecting changes in the town and country planning, excise and taxation, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and urban local bodies (ULBs) department. Transfer and posting orders for 16 IAS officers were issued. Rajnarayan Kaushik was posted as MD, HARTRON and Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC). (HT File)

According to the orders, J Ganesan was posted as commissioner and secretary, citizen resources information department, J Ganesan was posted as director general, town and country planning replacing Amit Khatri. Ganesan will continue to hold the charge of commissioner and secretary, citizen resource information department (CRID), chief executive officer (CEO) for the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the Haryana AI Development Project (HAIDP), and the Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development (HCAPSD). Khatri was posted as director, agriculture, managing director, Haryana Seeds Development Corporation and will continue to hold the charge of CEO of Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam (HKRN).

Excise and taxation commissioner, Vinay Pratap Singh was posted as MD, HSIIDC. Director, development and panchayat, Anish Yadav was posted as excise and taxation commissioner, special secretary, finance and MD, Haryana International Horticultural Marketing Corporation Limited (HIHMCL).

Chief administrator, HSVP, Chander Shekhar Khare was posted as MD, Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED) and director general, housing for all. Mukula Kumar was posted as chief administrator, HSVP.

Principal secretary, labour, Rajeev Ranjan was given additional charge of fisheries while Amneet P Kumar was given the charge of principal secretary, food, civil supplies & consumer affairs and sports in addition to the department of future.

Shekhar Vidyarthi, commissioner and secretary, women & child development department was given the additional charge of chairman, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

Commissioner and secretary, ULBs Ashok Kumar Meena was given the additional charge of commissioner and secretary, foreign cooperation.

Sharandeep Kaur Brar was posted as DG, urban local bodies and mission director, state urban livelihood mission and state urban development authority.

Mani Ram Sharma was posted as secretary, revenue and chief settlement commissioner.

Rajnarayan Kaushik was posted as MD, HARTRON and Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC).

Sushil Sarwan was posted as director, development and panchayats and managing director, Haryana State Co-operative Apex Bank.

Director, sports, tourism Parth Gupta was given additional charge of director, skill development and industrial training. Vivek Padam Singh was posted as administrator, HSVP, Rohtak.