Haryana tweaks State Award Policy for teachers

Haryana government has made amendments in the policy of state award for teachers working in state universities, government colleges, and government-aided private colleges. The winners will be awarded ₹ 1 lakh in cash, a citation and a shawl. (HT File Photo)

According to the amendment, the service evaluation period for teachers has been reduced from 15 years to 10 years, an official spokesperson said, adding that a total 14 state awards are given each year in recognition of outstanding services. The winners will be awarded ₹1 lakh in cash, a citation and a shawl.

“All regular working faculty members who have taught for at least 10 years and have an outstanding record in teaching, research, and contributions to students/society are eligible for the award,” the spokesperson said.