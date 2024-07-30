 Haryana tweaks State Award Policy for teachers - Hindustan Times
Haryana tweaks State Award Policy for teachers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 30, 2024 08:30 AM IST

According to the amendment, the service evaluation period for teachers has been reduced from 15 years to 10 years, an official spokesperson said

Haryana government has made amendments in the policy of state award for teachers working in state universities, government colleges, and government-aided private colleges.

The winners will be awarded ₹1 lakh in cash, a citation and a shawl. (HT File Photo)
The winners will be awarded 1 lakh in cash, a citation and a shawl. (HT File Photo)

According to the amendment, the service evaluation period for teachers has been reduced from 15 years to 10 years, an official spokesperson said, adding that a total 14 state awards are given each year in recognition of outstanding services. The winners will be awarded 1 lakh in cash, a citation and a shawl.

“All regular working faculty members who have taught for at least 10 years and have an outstanding record in teaching, research, and contributions to students/society are eligible for the award,” the spokesperson said.

