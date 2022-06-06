Haryana: Under stress, Karnal man commits suicide

A 37-year-old man reportedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance at Karnal’s RK Puram colony, police said on Sunday.

His family members said he was highly qualified, but was upset over not getting a desired job. They said he had also worked as a teacher with a private institute in Panipat, but lost his job during the Covid pandemic.

He was quite upset for the past couple of days and on Saturday evening, he consumed poisonous substance, his family said. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the family told the police.

Rajiv Kumar, in-charge of Sector 32-33 police station, said the body has been handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.

They have initiated an investigation under Section 174 of the CrPC.