Haryana will take every step to maintain peace: Vij

The Haryana government will take every necessary step to maintain peace and ensure security of the people, said home minister Anil Vij said on Monday ahead of farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march as police put in place extensive measures and sealed border with Punjab to maintain law and order in the state. Police personnel deployed at Gadpuri toll plaza in view of farmers' march to the national capital, near Delhi-Haryana border in Faridabad, Monday. (PTI)

“We will do whatever is necessary to ensure safety of our state’s people and to maintain peace,” Vij said while speaking to reporters.

Meanwhile, Haryana Police on Monday said to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of the public, 114 companies of paramilitary and state police have been deployed across various districts. While 64 companies of paramilitary and 50 Haryana Police companies, equipped with anti-riot gear have been deployed along the inter-state borders and sensitive districts.

“Additionally, surveillance technologies such as drones and CCTV cameras are being utilised to monitor miscreants and mischievous elements,” said police, reiterating that Haryana Police are fully capable of addressing any disturbances or untoward incidents.

“The public is urged to disregard misleading content on social media platforms, as the police are actively monitoring such elements and will take strict legal action against those spreading rumours,” said the police, appealing to public to report any suspicious activities at the police helpline number, dial-112, to facilitate appropriate legal action. The prohibitory orders have been imposed in many districts, and police reminded people to comply with the law.

“Additionally, it is advised to stay updated through Haryana Police’s social media channels for traffic and other important updates,” said the police.

Travel advisory

In light of the call issued by farmer organisations for a march to Delhi on February 13, the police advised public that passengers travelling from Chandigarh to Delhi should consider the route via Panchkula, Barwala, Saha, Barara, Babain, Ladwa, Pipli and Kurukshetra.

Similarly, those travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh, have been advised to use the route via Panchkula, Barwala, Yamunanagar, Ladwa, Indri and Karnal. In case of any uncomfortable situation, please contact dial-112.

Haryana Police urged the public to consider using the rail route as a precautionary measure to travel to Punjab, in light of the announcement of the farmers’ march to Delhi.