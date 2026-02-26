Haryana: Opposition alleges deep rot in govt hiring systems, CM refutes charge

The Opposition Congress and ruling BJP MLAs on Wednesday engaged in a war of words during an adjournment motion brought by the Congress legislators in the House, alleging “systemic failure of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and Haryana Public Service Commission in conducting fair, timely and transparent recruitments”. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini addressing the assembly during the budget session in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (ANI photo)

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, while moving the adjournment motion on Day 4 of the budget session, said Haryana recruitment machinery stood thoroughly discredited as 8,653 advertised posts had been withdrawn recently, examinations for gram sachivs, patwaris, PGT teachers, constables and assistant professors being repeatedly cancelled on account of paper leaks, procedural irregularities and outright criminal malpractice with FIRs registered in HSSC-linked cases alone.

Hooda said the rot ran so deep that the commissions could not even set their own question papers.

The Congress leader said the most recent question paper set by HPSC for the exam of assistant professor (Geography) had 32 questions, which were copied word to word from the Bihar Public Service Commission and 24 in the history paper from the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission.

“The HPSC has ceased to be a selection body. It has rather become a rejection commission. Since the shift to a subjective three-tier evaluation model, the outcomes speak for themselves. Out of 5,100 candidates who took PGT computer science exam whose results were declared recently, only 39 were considered suitable, meaning 97.7% of posts went unfilled, with zero selections in Mewat cadre. For the assistant professor (English) recruitment results declared recently, only 151 candidates out of about 2,000 cleared the descriptive stage, leaving 462 of 613 posts vacant. This is happening despite the candidate pool having UGC-JRF holders, NET-qualified scholars, and university gold medallists. This is not incompetence, it is a framework designed to keep Haryana’s youth out of government employment,’’ Hooda said.

He further said the Punjab and Haryana high court had struck down the unconstitutional socio-economic bonus marks affecting 53,000 posts, putting approximately 10,000 employees at risk of termination.

“Haryana’s own youth are being shut out of many Group A and Group B jobs. Most recent recruitment results show, 185 out of 214 power utilities selections of AEs/SDOs and 69 out of 80 SDO (electrical) selections went to non-Haryana domiciles,’’ the Leader of Opposition alleged.

Cong claims reflect political desperation: Saini

Refuting the allegations, Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini hit back at the Congress, stating that the questions raised by the Opposition reflected frustration, disappointment and political desperation rather than facts.

He emphasised that both HPSC and HSSC were autonomous bodies and functioned independently, without any external interference.

Responding to concerns about the cancellation of three examinations and the withdrawal of the advertisement for 8,653 posts, the chief minister clarified that the advertisement was withdrawn because the Common Eligibility Test (CET) was to be conducted, allowing new candidates the opportunity to participate. Subsequently, the HSSC re-advertised with an increased number of posts.

Saini said that the Gram Sachiv examination was cancelled due to suspicion of a paper leak. It was re-advertised on June 28, 2024, and the written examination was successfully conducted on August 17, 2024. The result was declared on October 17, 2024. The chief minister said the Patwari and Canal Patwari examinations were cancelled due to changes in eligibility criteria and had since been completed under the CET framework.

Similarly, the Police Constable written examination was cancelled due to suspicion of a paper leak. The examination was rescheduled, conducted successfully, and the result was declared on June 16, 2022.

Regarding the recruitment of Assistant Professors (English), the chief minister said the final result was pending due to a stay order by the high court. He said out of the 2,424 assistant professor posts, recruitment for 1,022 had already been completed and forwarded to the department, while the recruitment process for the remaining posts was ongoing.

Congress MLA from Jhajjar Geeta Bhukkal said the government should take this matter seriously. “Youngsters who were able to qualify competitive exams conducted by UPSC, who are university and college toppers, are not getting even 35% pass marks when appearing for exams conducted by HPSC. Why is this so? It also leaves a question mark on the credibility of our universities and colleges,” Bhukkal said.

She expressed concern that Haryana youths were forced to take the dangerous “donkey route” to migrate to the West. “If we are not able to give jobs to the youth on merit, it will result in brain drain and proliferation in drug abuse,” Bhukkal said.

BJP MLA Mool Chand Sharma, however, questioned “the situation that prevailed during the Congress rule”.

“Favouritism and corruption were prevalent in government jobs. The Congress MLAs are disturbed as recruitments during BJP rule have taken place in a fair and transparent manner,’’ Sharma said.

INLD MLA from Dabwali, Aditya Devi Lal said candidates from outside Haryana were getting a disproportionate share of government jobs.Congress MLA from Rohtak BB Batra sought an impartial investigation in the affairs of HPSC.

First-time MLA from Kaithal Aditya Surjewala alleged serious irregularities such as paper leaks, copying of question papers, extremely low selection rates and preference to non-Haryanvi candidates. “The Common Eligibility Test (CET) was introduced as a reform but has instead paralysed recruitment,’’ Surjewala said.