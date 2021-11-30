Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / High court adjourns cases listed in December for May-July next year
High court adjourns cases listed in December for May-July next year

Decision to adjourn cases taken on basis of government’s advisories and opinion of medical experts, say high court officials
The Punjab and Haryana high court.
Updated on Nov 30, 2021 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has adjourned cases listed in December for hearing between May and July next year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

An official said the decision to adjourn the cases was taken on the basis of the government’s advisories and opinion of medical and administrative experts and to ensure safety of judges, staff and litigants.

The official, however, said the cases of anticipatory bails, regular bails and protection to life and liberty and premature release etc, irrespective of the year of registration, won’t be adjourned and would be taken up on already fixed date. The cases filed in 2021 and listed in “urgent category” also won’t be adjourned. The cases in which advancing of hearing was allowed this year also won’t be adjourned, the official said adding that the cases instituted after July 1, 2021, will also not be adjourned.

The official further added that in case of urgency a litigant can move an application for advancing the hearing in already filed cases. Interim orders passed also would stand extended in adjourned matters.

