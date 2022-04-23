HC asks IIM Rohtak director to respond to show-cause notice within a week

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak director Dheeraj Sharma to respond to a show-cause notice by the central government within a week.

However, it also restrained the Centre from taking any action pursuant to the show-cause notice till the next date of hearing in July.

Sharma had approached the high court challenging the show-cause notice issued to him by the central government.

On March 28, the show-cause notice was issued to him, asking him to explain as to why necessary administrative action should not be taken against him for “deliberately concealing material information” about his academic qualification at the time of his appointment.

His first term as the IIM, Rohtak director came to end on February 9 and he got a second term on February 28. The dispute is about his first tenure.

The allegations are that at the time of appointment, he had concealed the fact that his bachelor’s degree is in second division, whereas the requirement for the same was of first division.

His counsel had told court that the show-cause notice has not been issued by the competent authority under the rules. It was also argued that the show-cause notice has been issued in respect of the previous tenure which has already come to an end.

The Centre had told the court that the plea was not maintainable as effective alternative remedy is available to him. It was further argued that the plea was premature.

“The issue of jurisdiction/competence of the authority issuing show-cause notice will remain debatable,” the Centre’s counsel had told the court. The matter stands adjourned now for July 12.