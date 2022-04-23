HC asks IIM Rohtak director to respond to show-cause notice within a week
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak director Dheeraj Sharma to respond to a show-cause notice by the central government within a week.
However, it also restrained the Centre from taking any action pursuant to the show-cause notice till the next date of hearing in July.
Sharma had approached the high court challenging the show-cause notice issued to him by the central government.
On March 28, the show-cause notice was issued to him, asking him to explain as to why necessary administrative action should not be taken against him for “deliberately concealing material information” about his academic qualification at the time of his appointment.
His first term as the IIM, Rohtak director came to end on February 9 and he got a second term on February 28. The dispute is about his first tenure.
The allegations are that at the time of appointment, he had concealed the fact that his bachelor’s degree is in second division, whereas the requirement for the same was of first division.
His counsel had told court that the show-cause notice has not been issued by the competent authority under the rules. It was also argued that the show-cause notice has been issued in respect of the previous tenure which has already come to an end.
The Centre had told the court that the plea was not maintainable as effective alternative remedy is available to him. It was further argued that the plea was premature.
“The issue of jurisdiction/competence of the authority issuing show-cause notice will remain debatable,” the Centre’s counsel had told the court. The matter stands adjourned now for July 12.
-
Key witness in wife’s murder, man shot dead outside Sonepat court
A 43-year-old man, who was a key witness in his wife's murder case, was allegedly shot dead by two bike-borne assailants at a district complex in Sonepat in broad day light on Friday. The incident took place near lawyers' chamber number 207. The deceased has been identified as Ved Prakash, of Mukimpur village in Sonepat's Rai. On July 6 last year, Vijaypal had invited his daughter Kanika to celebrate her birthday the next day.
-
Panjab University further reduces rates at messes, canteens
Following multiple protests by student bodies demanding complete rollback of hike in rates at messes and canteens, Panjab University on Friday reduced the rates slightly. Following a meeting with the student bodies, the charges for regular meal for boys were reduced from ₹40 to ₹39 for girls from ₹38.50 to ₹37.50. The decision, however, drew criticism from the student bodies, who were quick to demand that pre-Covid rates be reinstated.
-
Before loudspeakers, mosque minarets helped azaan call reach far and wide
Minarets were especially useful in cities where population was dense and scattered. They helped in making the voice of muazzin heard at a longer distance. Loudspeakers were first used at mosques many decades back and now barely any muazzin gives azaan without loudspeakers. However, people still remember some muazzins who followed the tradition. Another muazzin Maulana Mohd Abrar used to recite azaan around 70 years back when there were no loudspeakers.
-
Not a professor to prove my educational qualification: Kanwar Pal
Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal has said he is not a professor or teacher that he requires a degree as there is no educational qualification fixed to become a leader. As per the official website of Haryana Vidhan Sabha, educational qualification of the former Speaker is BA-II and former Aam Aadmi Party Haryana convener Naveen Jaihind, in a statement, had claimed that the minister is not a graduate. He said an increase in urbanisation has led to overexploitation of natural resources.
-
Haryana to celebrate 400th Parkash Purb of Guru Teg Bahadur on April 24
The Haryana government is set to host a grand celebration in Panipat on April 24 to mark the 400th Parkash Purb of Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur. The CMO officials said nearly one lakh people will attend the event. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, his cabinet, leader of Opposition, leaders of all political parties in state, and Sant Samaj will participate in the event. The event will be focused on highlighting the teachings of Guru Teg Bahadur.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics