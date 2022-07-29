HC asks PSPCL to pay fixed charges to pvt power plants
Patiala: The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the cash-strapped Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to pay fixed charges to Nabha Power Limited and Talwandi Sabo Power Limited for the period of lockdown during Covid-19 restrictions. This will cost PSPCL around ₹300 crore, said officials privy of the development.
Citing Covid-19 restrictions, the PSPCL in March 2020 had invoked the force majeure (a common clause in contracts which essentially frees both parties from liability or obligation when an extraordinary event or circumstance beyond the control of the parties) of power purchase agreements with private thermal plants to not to purchase power from them till restrictions are on. The PSPCL had invoked the clause to save ₹20 crore daily during the Covid-induced lockdown and further restriction, when power demand had dipped.
The power purchase agreement (PPA) prescribed a two-fold tariff regime i.e. capacity Charges paid to the generating company on the basis of declared availability of the generating company irrespective of whether the PSPCL and Punjab State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) have scheduled electricity or not. Energy charges are paid to the generating company on the basis of scheduled generation (the actual electricity supplied).
The PSPCL had served notices to all L&T Rajpura, Talwandi Sabo Power Plant, GVK Goindwal, and all other independent power producers and even factories, which have co-generation capacity.
The TSPL and NPL (L&T Rajpura) had moved the court. The said that the central government has asked the distribution companies to pay capacity charges (fixed charges) even for the lockdown period, thus the PSPCL can’t deny them by invoking force majeure. The PSPCL, however, contended that the PPA was between two entities in which force majeure guidelines are well specified.
The imposition of Covid-19 lockdown the circumstances are beyond PSPCL control, and thus situation qualifies as force majeure under the PPA in as much as it prevents the performance of obligations on the part of the procurer, including the PSPCL, of scheduling the power from your generating station, the power corporation said in the notice.
The PSPCL suffered a loss of ₹175 crore in first week of restrictions as sales nosedived and it paid fixed cost for not purchasing power from plants as per the agreement.
Setting aside the notices of the PSPCL, justice Raj Mohan Singh said the petitioners have absolute right to claim capacity charges in terms of the power purchase agreement. Force majeure in terms of Article 12 of the power purchase agreement does not envisage such provision for non-payment of capacity charges. The parties cannot resile from their payment obligations on account of force majeure, read the judgment.
PSPCL chairman-cum-managing director Baldev Singh Sran was not available for comments. Officials, however, said the PSPCL will have to shell out almost ₹300 crore in the wake of the judgment.
The PSPCL engineers rued that the government didn’t defend the case properly. “It was a matter of saving ₹300 crore, but no senior lawyer was engaged by the Punjab government. Secondly, the Punjab government has waived instalments to mining contractors, cattle fair contractors and even liquor contractors by considering Covid-19 restrictions as force majeure. The government should order an audit of private thermal plants which are using lopsided PPAs to exploit the PSPCL, they said.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
