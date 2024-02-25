HC cancels anticipatory bail of GBP promoter Anupam Gupta

The Punjab and Haryana high court has cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to Anupam Gupta, one of the promoters of GBP Group, in three different cheating cases registered by Chandigarh Police. The order was passed by the Punjab and Haryana high court bench of justice Deepak Gupta, acting on the plea from Chandigarh Police, seeking cancellation of bail granted on different occasions. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In September 2021, the group’s promoters had fled the country, leaving all their offices in and around Mohali locked, duping around 2,500 allottees who invested over ₹1,500 crore in the group’s 18 commercial and residential projects in Mohali.

Two of the cheating FIRs are from 2021 and one from 2022.

Police had told the court that Anupam was given interim protection from arrest on the condition that he will appear before the investigating officer as and when called and further abide by all other conditions. Though he had initially joined the investigation, he did not cooperate later. The investigating officer made efforts to contact him on his mobile numbers to join the investigation, but the numbers were found switched off.

It was also submitted that he was a habitual offender and as many as 19 FIRs had been registered against him. In 17 cases, anticipatory bail had been declined by the high court in 2023. He has already been declared proclaimed offender in 10 FIRs, the court was told, adding that in view of this, interim protection granted be revoked. No one appeared for Anupam before HC.

Taking note of the submissions, the court cancelled the interim protection and observed that he appeared to have wilfully disobeyed the court orders.