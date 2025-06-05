HC dismisses plea for CBI probe from Chandigarh doctor

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed a plea from a city doctor, Rosy Arora, seeking the transfer of probe into a September 2020 FIR, registered by a Kenyan woman, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Her husband Dr Mohit Dhawan is entangled in a dispute with a Kenyan woman over a dental treatment she received at his clinic in Chandigarh in 2017-2018. This has led to multiple FIRs, one of which is a criminal case registered against seven UT cops, by the CBI in February this year, on Dhawan’s complaint. (Shutterstock)

Arora’s husband Dr Mohit Dhawan is entangled in a dispute with a Kenyan woman over a dental treatment she received at his clinic in Chandigarh in 2017-2018. This has led to multiple FIRs, one of which is a criminal case registered against seven UT cops, by the CBI in February this year, on Dhawan’s complaint.

The dentist had alleged he was abducted from the district courts complex in 2022. The FIR was registered upon Supreme Court intervention. The dentist claims that he was being harassed at the behest of former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana and former Chandigarh director general of police TS Luthra.

While the initial FIR, on the foreign national’s complaint, was registered against Dhawan, his wife was roped in as accused later. The allegations are of cheating and offences under IT Act.

The doctor, in her plea, alleged that she has been falsely implicated at the behest of some senior police officers, even though the dispute is between her husband and the foreign national.

UT had claimed that a challan has been filed in the case and there is no ground for conducting a fresh investigation by transferring the case to CBI. There are specific and serious allegations against the petitioner woman as probe has revealed that she is the proprietor of the clinic and had impersonated as an employee to induce the foreign national to spend money for the dental treatment.

The bench of justice Manisha Batra, while dismissing the plea, observed that the investigation by CBI is to be granted only in exceptional circumstances where the court is of the view that accusations are against a person, who by virtue of his post, could influence the investigation and may cause prejudice to the cause of the complainant.

The court recorded that even as the woman alleges that the FIR was registered to wreak vengeance upon her husband who has filed certain petition against some high-ranking police officers. However, the names of those officers and details as to why such police officers are so offended have not been mentioned. Though there are some other FIRs, against the petitioner, nothing at this stage is reflected that petitioner had been implicated due to that reason. The court recorded that prime facie, the claim of the petitioner that she was not the proprietor of the clinic appears to be false. “At this stage it cannot be stated that she had no concern with the said clinic and had no hand in inducing the complaint to accept the offer for getting treatment in the said clinic,” the court said while dismissing the plea.