HC expansion proposal sent to int’l body: Centre

The Centre on Friday told Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) that it has forwarded the proposal of holistic development plan about high court expansion to the international organisations after it was received from the Chandigarh administration on January 20. UT has already sent the proposal to the international bodies on January 21, the last day for the same, after it was cleared by Chandigarh Heritage and Conservation committee (CHCC).

During the resumed hearing of a public interest litigation on infrastructural issues at HC, additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain told the court that on January 21 morning the concept design proposals of the plan has been sent to the Foundation Le Corbusier; Benoit Dubosson and Benedicte Gandini.

The plan is with regard to construction of a new block at HC complex on 20.5 lakh square feet area. As per the plan, the total built-up area under the expansion plan will be 10,46,335 square feet, and 40 courtrooms, 48 judges’ chambers and office space will come up on 7,03,357 square feet.

The proposal also envisages three blocks, each with a maximum height of three floors, along with three underground parking facilities. It also includes dedicated office space for court staff, advocate general’s offices, banks, stationery outlets, restaurants and other allied amenities. It needs clearance from the UNESCO body as HC complex falls in the Capitol Complex, declared a world heritage site by UNESCO in 2016. In view of this, the court has deferred the hearing for February 6.