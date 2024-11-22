HC for removal of statue of Rohtak mayor’s father installed on public land

The Rohtak municipal corporation would have to remove the statue of Krishan Dass Goel, father of city mayor Manmohan Goel, by December 2. The Rohtak municipal corporation would have to remove the statue of Krishan Dass Goel, father of city mayor Manmohan Goel, by December 2. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

While dealing with a public interest litigation, the Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Rohtak municipal corporation to follow the rule of law as laid down by the apex court on the installation of statues and submit compliance report by December 2.

In January 2013, the apex court in the Union of India Vs State of Gujarat and others case had prohibited the installation of statues on public lands. The directions were also issued not only by the apex court but also by various high courts for the removal of such statues, if installed on public land.

The issue had come to light as a petition was filed by one Davender Sharma, who had sought removal of the statue installed at Sonepat Stand Circle near the mini secretariat parking in the city claiming that due to encroachment of land for the same, the issue of traffic disruption is being witnessed at the point. Krishan Dass Goel was a social activist and awarded Padma Shri in 1976. In July 2023, former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar unveiled the statue.

Upon the filing of the plea in August, the court had sought a response from the MC, which could not deny that it was installed on public land.