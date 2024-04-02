HC notice on plea challenging Haryana cabinet expansion

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and Haryana government on a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the cabinet expansion by the Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana on March 19. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and Haryana government on a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the cabinet expansion by the Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana on March 19. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

As per the plea, the state has 90 members House, and that council of ministers can’t exceed 13 (15%) of the total strength as per Article 164 of the Constitution of India.

The PIL by Jagmohan Bhatti alleges Saini appointed five as ministers on March 12, when he also took oath as chief minister and eight more on March 19. The addition of eight more in the council of ministers is illegal, void and unconstitutional under the Representation of People Act, 1951, it claims.

During the hearing on Monday, the state’s advocate general, BR Mahajan had submitted that in 2014 also there were 14 ministers in the state and the Supreme Court has already held that since it is not practically possible to manage 0.5%. Hence, it was rounded off to the next number.

The court, while taking note of submissions, has deferred the hearing for April 30 and has sought response on the issues raised by Bhatti. Earlier, Bhatti challenged the appointment of Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana chief minister, claiming that Saini was appointed the chief minister without him resigning from his Parliamentary seat. That petition is also listed for hearing on April 30. Saini, an MP from Kurukshetra, was appointed as CM following Manohar Lal Khattar’s resignation on March 12.