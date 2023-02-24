HC notice to Haryana secretariat on Abhay’s plea against removal from House

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Thursday sought response from the Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretariat on a plea from INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala, seeking the setting aside of speaker Gian Chand Gupta’s order to name and remove him from the House for two days for “disorderly conduct”. The HC bench of justice Vinod S Bhardwaj has sought response by March 23. The court, however, did not agree to stay the Speaker’s order. (Shutterstock)

The Speaker had on February 21 named and removed Chautala for two days from the House after he entered into an argument with him over the deferral of a calling attention motion. Naming a member as per the Westminster model of the parliamentary procedure entails authorising the Speaker to temporarily remove a member of the House for violating the rules of conduct of the assembly or the Parliament.

Abhay Singh’s plea before the HC said he was speaking in the House during zero hour and the Speaker acted in violation of Rules of Conduct of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha and named him for two days which is illegal and unconstitutional. “The speaker has violated Rule 104-B of Haryana Vidhan Sabha as per which if the member is named/suspended a motion is made by the Speaker in this regard,” the petition said.

Due to this decision, the petitioner said, he won’t be able to attend the House, which will affect public causes and issues regarding public problem to be raised by him.