Thursday, Jul 11, 2024
HC order welcomed, but won’t support agitation: Charuni

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 11, 2024 07:38 AM IST

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president, who is also a vocal voice in the state for farmer’s rights, said the protest and blockade of roads permanently were wrong, but barricades were put in by the government

Welcoming the high court’s order of opening the Shambhu border, Haryana’s senior farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, who was in Karnal for an event, said he would not support the agitation if the protesting farmers resume their march towards Delhi.

“They should immediately open the barricades and if the farmers march towards Delhi, police can arrest them or take any other legal action. Above all, there should be a dialogue to resolve the impasse,” said Haryana’s senior farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni. (HT File)
The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president, who is also a vocal voice in the state for farmer’s rights, said the protest and blockade of roads permanently were wrong, but barricades were put in by the government.

“They should immediately open the barricades and if the farmers march towards Delhi, police can arrest them or take any other legal action. Above all, there should be a dialogue to resolve the impasse,” he added.

On being asked about his support for the agitation, Charuni said he wouldn’t support the protest as the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) leading the agitation had earlier refused his support.

“We met (Jagjit Singh) Dallewal and (Sarwan Singh) Pandher to lend support to them, but they asked me to announce that I would remain apolitical, which I refused,” he added.

Follow Us On