HC seeks details of accused in Haryana drug cases

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Haryana director general of police (DGP) to provide details of accused persons in drugs’ seizure cases with their names, where the accused have not been arrested for six months after the cases have been registered. The court further directed that the affidavit must contain whether any steps have been taken by the police to declare such accused as proclaimed offenders (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court also directed to provide detail about steps taken by the police to arrest such accused and whether any action has been taken against the investigating officers in such cases, if some negligence is found on their part.

The details were sought when the bench of justice NS Shekhawat came across a petition in which a person from Sirsa, Pargat Singh, accused in 12 FIRs including seven FIRs under the NDPS Act had petitioned the court seeking directions to conduct the investigation in a drugs case registered on February 6 at police station city Mandi Dabwali in a fair and impartial manner or to handover the investigation to some independent investigating agency.

“...(from the cases list against the petitioner) it is apparent that the present petitioner is a habitual offender and is a notorious drug smuggler. The FIR was registered on 06.02.2025 and even after a period of six months, the police has failed to take action against such a drugs smuggler, which clearly proves that the officials of local police are hand in glove with the accused in the present case. Even, in various cases, this court has also noticed that there is no supervision of investigation of cases, which were registered under the provisions of NDPS Act in various districts in state of Haryana,” the bench observed seeking an affidavit from the DGP by September 16 with details of all the cases registered against the accused under the provisions of NDPS Act in all the police stations in the state, where the accused have not been arrested for six months after the cases have been registered.

The court further directed that the affidavit must contain whether any steps have been taken by the police to declare such accused as proclaimed offenders and also whether any application has been moved to the court for attachment of the moveable and immovable properties of such absconders.