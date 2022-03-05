HC seeks response from Centre on Haryana job quota law

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday sought response from the Centre on Haryana’s job quota law which provides 75% reservation in industries to domiciles of the state.

During the resumed hearing on Friday, the Centre’s counsel told the court that it was a state enactment and Centre’s response was not required. However, the bench of justice Ajay Tewari and justice Pankaj Jain asserted that even as it was enacted by a state government, Centre’s viewpoint on the same is required.

The bench deferred the hearing for March 9 and asked the Centre to submit para-wise response on the issues raised by different industry bodies by the adjourned date.

It was on February 3 that the high court had stayed the law. However, acting on the plea from the state government, the Supreme Court had set aside the stay order on February 17 and remanded back the case to the high court to decide it expeditiously.

The pleas against the law were filed by multiple industry bodies including the Gurgaon Industrial Association. The law, Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, came into force from January 15.

The law provides 75% reservation to local youth in private sector jobs that offer monthly salary of less than ₹30,000. It covers private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms. The law will be applicable for 10 years.

The industry bodies have argued that the law is against the provisions of the Constitution and against the basic principle of meritocracy that acts as the foundation for businesses to grow and remain competitive.

It will affect the productivity, industrial competitiveness and post-recovery of industries due to Covid-19, the pleas contended, adding that the government, by introducing the policy of “son of the soils”, wants to create reservation in private sector which is an infringement of the constitutional rights of the employees and citizens of India because private sector jobs are based on skills and analytical blend of mind of employees.

The government, on the other hand, has argued that the law merely makes ‘geographical classification’ which is well permitted under the Constitution of India.

“It is to protect right to life/livelihood of people domiciled in the state and to protect their health, living condition and their right to employment,” it said.