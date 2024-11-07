HC seeks swift probe into allegations of financial fraud in Kheda Vatan event

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed Punjab government to expedite the inquiry into allegations of financial fraud in Kheda Vatan Punjab event in 2023. The high court bench of justice Rajesh Bhardwaj issued the directions while disposing of a petition filed by Kuldeep Singh Atwal, a sportsman, coach and general secretary district kickboxing association, Faridkot. The petitioner alleged that a similar scam took place in 2022. (HT File)

Atwal had submitted a petition requesting probe into alleged embezzlement of crores of rupees in the event which took place between September 1 to 3 in Faridkot and from September 5 to 7 in Kotkapura and Jaito in which 9,349 players and officials participated.

Atwal claimed that the expenditure of opening and closing ceremony was approximately ₹42 lakh, but the amount was allegedly inflated to ₹70 lakh. “Crores of rupees have been siphoned off in this manner across Punjab,” Atwal said.

He further claimed that a similar scam took place in 2022, adding that he had moved complaints in various sports departments, but no action was taken.

The plea was disposed of by the high court in view of a statement from Punjab government counsel, who had informed the court that an inquiry into the matter had already been brought to notice to the Vigilance Bureau, Ferozepur, on October 29 this year.