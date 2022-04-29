HC stays ex-Punjab DGP Saini’s arrest in corruption case
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday stayed the arrest of former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini in a September 2020 FIR registered in an alleged corruption case.
The high court bench of justice Avneesh Jhingan sought response from the Punjab government by May 5 and directed Saini to join the probe within a week.
On April 26, a trial court dismissed Saini’s anticipatory bail plea. The FIR number 11 of September 17, 2020, was registered by the vigilance bureau (VB) under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, forgery and criminal conspiracy against public works department (PWD) executive engineer Nimratdeep Singh and his father Surinderjit Singh Jaspal among others, who had sold a house in Sector 20-D, Chandigarh, to Saini. On August 2, 2021, Saini was also named as an accused in the case. In the FIR, the VB had claimed that property was obtained with proceeds of crime.
Saini had argued in the HC that he was initially not named in the FIR and another case for similar offences also stand registered in 2021. The petitioner cannot be prosecuted twice for same set of allegations, he had argued.
It was also said that it was a case of “political vendetta” as the then government had announced openly to put him behind bars.
All transactions for the purchase of the house are through banks and duly accounted for, Sani said, adding that due to “political vendetta and mala fide”, he was implicated. He also undertook that he would join investigation as and when called by the police.
-
PSPCL bleeds as power demand soars by 50% in scorching April
The sultry summer has not only put an extra burden of ₹300 crore on Punjab State Power Corporation Limited but also dented the image of the government as long power cuts have become a norm in the state. Due to power shortage, it's for the first time that the PSPCL has purchased ₹300 crore of extra power from the grid in the month of April.
-
Yet another attack on SAD worker in Dayalpura village in Samrala
Strap: Second such attack in a week Two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on the house of a Shiromani Akali Dal worker in Dayalpura village, Samrala, on Wednesday night. The intended victim, Sandeep Singh, said he was awoken by the sound of gunshots being fired. CCTV cameras show two-bike borne men stopping outside the SAD worker's house at around 2pm.
-
Punjab govt dissolves 20 welfare boards, to be reconstituted soon
Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Thursday dissolved 20 welfare boards, including Dalit Welfare Board, Parvasi Welfare Board and Kamboj Welfare Board, with immediate effect, paving the way for their reconstitution. These boards set up for the welfare of various communities will be reconstituted soon with the appointment of new office-bearers, persons familiar with the development said.
-
B’luru school denies unauthorised Bible lessons, says 75% kids Christian
A day after the education department ordered a probe against Bengaluru's Clarence School over allegations of unauthorised Bible lessons, the school authorities have said that they have not violated the law and their legal team will respond to the notice issued by the block education officer. The school categorically denied the allegation that non-Christian students were forced to learn the Bible and stated that only moral science lessons based on the Bible were imparted.
-
Punjab speaker orders probe into assembly staff recruitment during Cong rule
Chandigarh : Punjab speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday ordered a probe into the recruitment of assembly staff during the tenure of the previous Congress government. Legal and legislative affairs minister Harjot Singh Bains, who alleged irregularities in the recruitment of the state assembly staff during the previous government, in his signed two-page letter to the speaker, said that 170 persons were recruited between 2017 and 2022, alleging favouritism in several appointments. Former speaker Rana KP Singh did not respond to calls. He, however, told a television channel that the charges were “totally baseless”.
