 HC stays proceedings on January FIR against Budhiraja - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HC stays proceedings on January FIR against Budhiraja

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 08, 2024 08:14 AM IST

The FIR in question was registered on January 3 for his failure to appear before the court as ordered in a 2018 criminal case registered against him for defacement in a public place

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday stayed further proceedings in the January 2024 FIR registered by Panchkula police after Karnal Lok Sabha seat Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja was declared as a proclaimed offender by a court.

In his plea before the high court, he had submitted that he appeared before the trial court on May 3 and had secured bail. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
In his plea before the high court, he had submitted that he appeared before the trial court on May 3 and had secured bail. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The FIR in question was registered on January 3 for his failure to appear before the court as ordered in a 2018 criminal case registered against him for defacement in a public place.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In his plea before the high court, he had submitted that he appeared before the trial court on May 3 and had secured bail.

The petitioner is facing the trial under Section 3-A of the Prevention of Defacement to Public Property Act, 1984, which is a compoundable offence, and he has moved an application for compounding the said offence, in which notice has been served upon the Municipal Corporation, his lawyer Partap Singh had told the court.

The high court bench of justice Kuldeep Tiwari while posting the matter for hearing on August 22 stayed further proceedings in the FIR and sought a response from Haryana Police by the adjourned date.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / HC stays proceedings on January FIR against Budhiraja

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On