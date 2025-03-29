HC summons all Punjab DCs, SSPs over delay in handing over land to NHAI

The Punjab and Haryana high court has summoned deputy commissioners (DCs) and senior superintendent of police (SSPs) of all districts of Punjab over failure to provide security and delay in acquisition of land for National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects in the state, including key Delhi-Amritsar- Katra expressway. A controversy had erupted in August 2024, when NHAI filed an application in the high court, in which it had alleged that Punjab authorities failed to provide security to its staff and contractors due to which its projects were getting delayed. (Representational image)

While seeking their presence and personal affidavits on action taken for expediting land acquisition, the high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur and justice Kuldeep Tiwari has also summoned regional directors concerned of NHAI on April 4.

A controversy had erupted in August 2024, when NHAI filed an application in the high court, in which it had alleged that the state authorities failed to provide security to its staff and contractors due to which its projects were getting delayed. Since then, the court has been monitoring the issue.

The court was appalled after the NHAI informed that for the land acquired for Delhi-Katra expressway, the land owners had taken back possession of 5.33 km. On the other hand, Punjab had submitted that as on March 17, 1,254.78 km have been handed over to NHAI (for different projects) against the 1,344 km needed. In cases where forcible possession taken back by farmers, FIRs have been registered against them.

The NHAI, however, told the court that in February it had written to the chief secretary detailing about projects where possession was pending and it was requested that

concerned DCs and SSPs be directed for providing administrative and police assistance for taking physical possession of the acquired land.

However, no police assistance has been provided by the respondent authorities even as project directors concerned pursued the matter with local authorities. “Despite the fact that written requests made by the respective project directors to SSPs of Sangrur, Malerkotla, Batala, Gurdaspur, Amritsar (Rural) and Tarn Taran to ensure police assistance, no help was provided and physical possession has not been delivered of the balance parcels of acquired land to date,” the NHAI had informed the court, further adding that authorities concerned have failed to take lawful action against the ‘errant’ officials who failed to help NHAI.