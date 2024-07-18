HCS officer Shashi Vasundhara is Chandigarh MC joint commissioner

A Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer has been given the charge of the joint commissioner of the municipal corporation (MC). A Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer has been given the charge of the joint commissioner of the municipal corporation (MC). (HT File)

Last week, the Haryana government placed the services of Shashi Vasundhara, who was posted in Palwal as district transport officer-cum-secretary of the RTA, at the disposal of the UT administration with immediate effect.

Also, the UT has relieved municipal corporation secretary HCS officer Shambhu on Wednesday afternoon following a request from him. Shambu Joined the UT administration on deputation in April last year.

Usually HCS and Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officers stay for a minimum of two-three years and some even get their tenures extended beyond five years.

Only a few days ago, the administration suddenly repatriated HCS officer Sanyam Garg. He had completed two years as sub-divisional magistrate (central) while also holding the charge of assistant estate officer. He had joined the administration on deputation in August 2022.

In April, the administration repatriated PCS officer Jagdeep Saigal, six months after he started his stint in Chandigarh. He had come to the union territory after his selection from a panel sent by the Punjab government to Chandigarh.

In November last year, HCS officer Alok Passi was repatriated within 10 months of his joining as the additional excise and taxation commissioner.