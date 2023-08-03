Punjab: Head constable attacked by snatchers in Bathinda, hospitalised

BATHINDA : A Punjab head constable, Kikkar Singh, suffered a severe hand injury after a group of five snatchers attacked him near Dhunike village in Bathinda on Wednesday. A Punjab head constable, Kikkar Singh, suffered a severe hand injury after a group of five snatchers attacked him near Dhunike village in Bathinda on Wednesday

The injured was on duty with the excise department and he was on field duty when the crime took place, the police said.

Kikkar was accompanied by employees of a wine contractor.

Police said four accused were nabbed from the spot with the help of villagers.

According to information, the accused were in a car without a number plate and they snatched a mobile phone, purse and other valuables from a person in Sangat tehsil area.

On spotting the victim at the roadside, Kikkar started following the accused and he managed to intercept them on the Dhunike-Kalcharani road.

As the head constable overpowered the accused, one of the snatchers attacked Kikkar with swords in which his right hand was badly injured.

After the attack, Kikkar fell unconscious and he was rushed to Bathinda civil hospital from where he was referred to a private super-speciality hospital.