Health care a worry as Punjab jails burst at seams; government orders survey

With Punjab’s prisons housing over 37,000 inmates against a sanctioned capacity of just 26,000, the state government has ordered an urgent, evidence-based health infrastructure survey across all jails to address critical medical gaps caused by overcrowding. The move follows a meeting chaired by the principal secretary (jails) on August 7, during which officials identified severe shortages of medical staff, lack of preventive care and poor infrastructure in prison hospitals.

In a letter to the principal secretary of health and family welfare, principal secretary (jails) flagged serious concerns over inadequate healthcare facilities in prisons, highlighting that a significant number of inmates suffer from chronic and infectious diseases such as HIV, hepatitis C and tuberculosis.

Local working groups — comprising district civil surgeons and jail superintendents — have been tasked with conducting on-ground assessments. The survey will document the number of inmates, addicts, chronically ill, children under six and those with infectious diseases. It will also help determine the requirement for specialists, telemedicine, de-addiction services, psychologists, lab facilities and medical supplies.

A state-level steering committee led by inspector general (jails) RK Arora will review the findings and submit a restructuring proposal, including budget estimates, by August 13. Final deliberations will be held on August 20.

The health department has been directed to ensure all civil surgeons urgently visit prisons and coordinate with jail authorities to complete the survey on time.