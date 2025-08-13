Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Health care a worry as Punjab jails burst at seams; government orders survey

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 07:28 am IST

The survey will document the number of inmates, addicts, chronically ill, children under six and those with infectious diseases

With Punjab’s prisons housing over 37,000 inmates against a sanctioned capacity of just 26,000, the state government has ordered an urgent, evidence-based health infrastructure survey across all jails to address critical medical gaps caused by overcrowding.

The move follows a meeting chaired by the principal secretary (jails) on August 7, during which officials identified severe shortages of medical staff, lack of preventive care and poor infrastructure in prison hospitals.
The move follows a meeting chaired by the principal secretary (jails) on August 7, during which officials identified severe shortages of medical staff, lack of preventive care and poor infrastructure in prison hospitals.

In a letter to the principal secretary of health and family welfare, principal secretary (jails) flagged serious concerns over inadequate healthcare facilities in prisons, highlighting that a significant number of inmates suffer from chronic and infectious diseases such as HIV, hepatitis C and tuberculosis.

The move follows a meeting chaired by the principal secretary (jails) on August 7, during which officials identified severe shortages of medical staff, lack of preventive care and poor infrastructure in prison hospitals.

Local working groups — comprising district civil surgeons and jail superintendents — have been tasked with conducting on-ground assessments. The survey will document the number of inmates, addicts, chronically ill, children under six and those with infectious diseases. It will also help determine the requirement for specialists, telemedicine, de-addiction services, psychologists, lab facilities and medical supplies.

A state-level steering committee led by inspector general (jails) RK Arora will review the findings and submit a restructuring proposal, including budget estimates, by August 13. Final deliberations will be held on August 20.

The health department has been directed to ensure all civil surgeons urgently visit prisons and coordinate with jail authorities to complete the survey on time.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Health care a worry as Punjab jails burst at seams; government orders survey
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On