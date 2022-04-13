Health insurance firm fined ₹75,000 for rejecting claim
The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised a health insurance company for rejecting a cashless payment claim, citing non-disclosure of pre-existing disease.
Harjinder Singh Sohal, a resident of Phase 2, Mohali, had submitted in a complaint that he took an international medical health insurance policy from Religare Health Insurance Company Limited on payment of ₹17,864. The sum insured under the policy was USD$50,000 and was valid for September 2018 to March 2019.
However, when in November 2018, the complainant submitted a claim for cashless benefit under the scheme for treatment in Australia, the firm rejected the cashless payment on the ground of non-disclosure of pre-existing disease, that is coronary artery disease (CAD) and dyslipidemia.
Due to rejection of the claim, the complainant had to pay the hospital’s bills worth AUD$31,499.
Allowing the complaint partly, the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the firm to reimburse the entire claim amount along with 9% interest from the date of repudiation of the claim.
“The firm will have to pay compensation of ₹50,000 to the complainant, for causing him mental agony, harassment and humiliation and also deficiency in providing service and adoption of unfair trade practice. The firm will also have to pay ₹25,000 to the complainant to pay the cost of litigation,” the commission said.
The commission further directed the firm to comply with the orders within 30 days, failing which the awarded amount shall be paid with 12% interest.
Mahayadi project: Irrigation minister Karjol under fire over remarks
Karnataka irrigation minister Govind Karjol on Tuesday said the state government was waiting for a “pre-feasibility report” from the Centre before taking up the contentious Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project. Activists and farmers groups in Belagavi, however, termed his comments as “misleading” and “irresponsible”. He was responding to the media persons here participating in BJP's Chintan Baithak programme. The BJP had assured to resolve the Kalasa-Banduri project despite the objections raised by Goa.
Cong, JD(S) target BJP govt over contractor’s death in K’taka
Hours after the body of a contractor — who had previously accused rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister KS Eshwarappa of demanding bribe for the road works he had done — was found in a lodge in Udupi district, a major political row erupted in the state with the Opposition parties demanding the minister's resignation, calling the case a “murder” and not a “suicide”.
Contractor who accused state minister of graft found dead
A month after a contractor and a right-wing leader had levelled graft allegations against Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa, the man's body was found in a lodge in Udupi district, in a suspected suicide bid, said a police official, directly involved in the case on Tuesday. The deceased has blamed Eshwarappa for forcing him to take the extreme step, said an official privy to the development.
CM Yogi for NCDC branch in Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked officers concerned to work in coordination with the central government to establish a branch of the National Centre for Disease Control in Uttar Pradesh “The state government will provide the land for the centre free of cost”, said Yogi, discussing the project with the officers at the Covid-19 review meeting at his Lok Bhawan office in the morning.
Kolhapur by-election sees 60% voter turnout; Congress hopes to retain seat
Mumbai: The by-election to the Kolhapur (North) assembly segment, where the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is locked in a prestige battle with the Bharatiya Janata Party, saw a voter turnout of around 60.09 percent. In 2019, the polling percentage stood at 60.87 percent. The constituency has 357 voting booths. Jayashri Jadhav of the Congress is being challenged by Satyajit (Nana) Kadam of the BJP from the seat.
