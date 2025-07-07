Health minister visits Moga, checks on actor Tania’s stepfather after shooting

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh visited Moga on Sunday, where Dr Aniljit Kamboj, stepfather of popular film actor Tania is being treated at a superspecialty hospital for gunshot wounds. Health minister Dr Balbir Singh visited Moga on Sunday, where Dr Aniljit Kamboj, stepfather of popular film actor Tania is being treated at a superspecialty hospital for gunshot wounds. (HT Photo)

Dr. Kamboj remains in critical condition after being shot twice at his clinic in Kot Isse Khan on July 4. According to reports, two individuals disguised as patients entered the clinic, and one fired at close range.

After enquiring about the health of the victim, the minister also held a meeting with the police officials.

The minister told reporters that the best possible treatment is being provided to Kamboj and that the state government is offering full support to the family. He also sought medical guidance online from renowned cardiologist Dr Bishav Mohan of DMCH-Ludhiana.

The minister further stated that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, are regularly monitoring Kamboj’s health updates.

On July 4, two persons disguised as patients entered Kamboj’s clinic at Kot Isse Khan town and one of them opened fire at him from a close range.

No arrest has been made so far in the case.

Kamboj sustained bullet injuries and has been undergoing treatment since then. The incident was captured on CCTV, and investigators are probing possible links to gangster networks, particularly in light of past threats reportedly issued by gangsters. The victim, in 2022 had reportedly received an extortion threat from a gangster.