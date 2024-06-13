Heatwave tightens grip on Chandigarh as mercury rises to 44°C

Heatwave conditions continued to grip the city for the second consecutive day with the maximum temperature climbing further to 44°C at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) station in Sector 39. Visitors taking cover from the scorching sun at the Sector-17 Plaza in Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

At the Chandigarh airport observatory, a severe heatwave was declared as the day temperature rose to 45.5°C, just 0.1 degree short of 45.6°C, the all-time highest temperature in the month, recorded on June 8, 1995, and June 1, 2012. At 45.5°C, the maximum temperature was a scorching 6.9 degrees above normal.

The maximum temperature at the IMD station in Sector 39 shot up from 43.9°C on Tuesday to 44.4°C on Wednesday, 5.8 degrees above normal. This made it the hottest day since 44.5°C on June 1.

As per IMD officials, the temperature is likely to increase further in the coming days and can go up to 46°C by the weekend.

A yellow warning is active in the region for heatwave. It is the second of the four-colour warning system used by the IMD, asking people to be updated.

A heatwave is declared in this region when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and goes over 4.5 degrees above normal. When it goes over 6.5 degrees above normal, a severe heatwave Is declared.

Speaking about why June, like May, had become hotter than normal, IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said, “While there are local reasons, such as the kind of winds blowing in the region, overall, climate change is behind the rising temperature. We are observing extreme weather phenomena almost regularly now. People must exercise caution when going out during peak hours.”

The minimum temperature also rose from 25.7°C on Tuesday to 26.6°C on Wednesday, 0.3 degree above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature can rise further to 45°C-46°C, and even the minimum temperature is likely to soar to 28°C-29°C.

Light rain likely in parts of Punjab tomorrow

IMD has forecast chances of light rain in northern parts of Punjab on Friday due to a Western Disturbance (WD) that can lead to partly cloudy weather in the city. Singh, however, ruled out the possibility of rain here, as the WD is weak.

While monsoon is moving a little ahead of schedule and has already entered parts of Maharashtra, Telangana and Chattisgarh and it is expected to start entering Gujarat from Thursday, Singh said it was too early to say whether it will also arrive in this region earlier than the normal date for onset, which was June 26.

Free water ATMs to help residents beat the heat

To give residents relief from the sizzling heat, the Panchkula municipal corporation has begun installation of water ATMs at 42 public places across the city. To be primarily installed in markets with high footfall, the ATMs will offer purified, chilled water for free.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the municipal corporation (MC) had hired a private firm to install and maintain the water ATMs. He said the company will recover its expenses by placing small advertisements on these machines. “In lieu of advertising, the company will share a part of the income with MC,” the mayor added.