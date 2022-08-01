Heavy downpour throws life out of gear in Himachal
Heavy rainfall threw life out of gear in Himachal Pradesh, sending rivers into spate and causing landslides at several places on Sunday
After the Beas River spilled on to the road in Dwada, traffic on the Chandigarh-Manali highway was diverted via Kataula-Bajaura. The Kullu administration evacuated the houses and shops after the overflowing Beas River posed a threat to settlements in Bahang village.
In Lahaul- Spiti district, cops were deployed at Tojing Rivulet after the water level rose. Water level also increased in the rivulet between Udaipur and Tandi.
The Gramphu-Kaza Road was closed due to rise in water level at Dorni Rivulet.
Around 142 vehicles that were stranded on the road in Lahaul-Spiti were moved to safer areas in landslide-prone areas. Meanwhile 70 people are stranded near Chhatru. An operation has been undertaken to rescue them.
In Kinnaur, the road near Chuling rivulet was blocked for around seven hours.
Several roads were blocked in Lahaul-Spiti district due to landslides, Kaza-Koksar (National Highway-505) was blocked at Dorni nullah, while the state highway (Udaipur-Pangi) was blocked at Mudgram. Several landslides were also reported on the Manali-Leh national highway (NH-003) near Suraj Tal, despite authorities opening the road to vehicular traffic in the afternoon.
Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police (SP) Manav Verma said police personnel have been deputed at vulnerable places.
“It is not safe for vehicles to cover the stretch after dusk. Traffic will be stopped at Darcha from Manali side and Sarchu from Leh side at night. Locals and tourists are advised not to undertake unnecessary travel,” said Manav Verma.
Dharamshala villagers relive 2021 horror
In Dharamshala, the wettest place in the state that received 192mm rainfall, rivulets originating in the Dhauladhars were in fury. Manjhi rivulet, which caused extensive damage in the downstream Passu and Chetru village in 2021 crossed the danger mark. Baner, Gaj and Manuni rivulets were also swollen.
Wet spell to continue till Aug 3
The current spell of heavy to torrential rainfall is expected to continue across the hill state for the next four days till August 3. Issuing a yellow alert for heavy rain, Shimla meteorological centre Surender Paul said there is a possibility of heavy rain in several parts of the state.
“In the wake of the heavy rain forecast, tourists and locals have been advised to stay away from rivers and nullahs. There is a possibility of river channels and drains flooding. There is also a possibility of landslides and shooting stones,” he said.
