Heavy rain causes waterlogging in Srinagar

Intense rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar on Monday causing waterlogging in many areas of the city. A school bus carrying students cross a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI)

The situation was further exacerbated by the dug-up roads in the old city owing to the works of smart city project.

“We didn’t experience such waterlogging before the smart city projects. The city roads are a mess today. Dug-up roads and waterlogging are causing huge inconvenience to the people. It is also very dangerous, “ said Mohammad Maqbool, a shopkeeper in the city.

Meanwhile, the meteorological centre in Srinagar has forecast brief spells of rain/thundershower at a few places during the daytime. There will be spells of light to moderate rain or thundershower at many places of J&K towards night/early morning up to August 7, an update said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an advisory that the intense showers for brief periods will come with the possibility of flash floods, cloud bursts, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones over vulnerable places of J&K & also heavy rainfall at a few places of J&K during next three days.

“8-10th August: Brief showers during daytime with a spell of Rain/thundershower at scattered places of Kashmir Division & many places of Jammu Division. Mainly during late night/early morning, “ the MeT advisory added.