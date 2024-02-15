Heavy snowfall, rain in J&K from Feb 17 to 21: MeT

The weather office on Wednesday updated its forecast, predicting two strong western disturbances over the weekend expected to bring heavy snowfall and rains in Jammu and Kashmir and a disruption in road and air traffic. MeT says two western disturbances are approaching the region and will bring a wet spell (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that a couple of moderate to intense western disturbances –moisture laden wind systems from Mediterranean- are likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from the afternoon of February 17.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“Under the influence of these weather systems, an extended wet spell from February 17 (night) to February 21 (afternoon) is likely over J&K and adjoining areas,” said MeT Srinagar centre’s director Mukhtar Ahmad.

J&K has seen an extended dry spell and warm temperatures this winter, with just one spell of wet weather with light to moderate snowfall between January 28 and February 3.

The fresh wet spell, expected to be more intense as compared to the previous one, will start slowly on Saturday with partly to generally cloudy weather and possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches in Kashmir towards late night with the spell gaining intensity on Sunday.

“On Monday and Tuesday, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at most places -plains and lower reaches- with possibility of heavy snowfall over middle & higher reaches of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Badgam, Shopian and Kulgam district,” Ahmad said.

In Jammu, the two days will bring intermittent light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning in plains and light to moderate snowfall over higher reaches with heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches of Ramban, Poonch, Doda and Kishtwar.

There will be gradual improvement in weather from Wednesday with possibility of light to moderate snow in Kashmir at many places till afternoon/late afternoon. “In Jammu, Wednesday will witness light to moderate snow and rains with thunder and lightning over many places,” he said.

The weather system will likely lead to temporary closure of roads of higher reaches and important passes like Sinthan pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna, Razdan passes and Zojila.

“Travellers are advised to plan accordingly while the farmers are advised to withhold irrigation and fertiliser application and drain excess water from orchards during the above period,” Ahmad said.

The weather system will bring significant drop in day temperature which has so far climbed to a highest of 16.6 degrees Celsius in northern district of Kupwara, some 7.8 notches above normal.

The MeT said in an update that summer capital Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 16.5 degree Celsius, some 7 degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature in the capital city on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday was minus 3 degrees Celsius, against a normal of 0.2 degrees Celsius.

While the day temperatures are increasing, the night temperatures are still below zero at most of the places.

The southern Pahalgam tourist resort was coldest during the night at minus 5.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum at the tourist resort was at 13.3 degrees Celsius.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in the north recorded a minimum temp of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius during the night while the day was also relatively cold at 7.8 degrees Celsius.

The mercury at Qazigund in south Kashmir touched a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius and the maximum was 16.1 degrees Celsius.