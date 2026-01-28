‘Heritage norms flouted’: Wedding at protected Sangrur baradari triggers row

The hosting of a ‘wedding’ function at the protected Banasar Bagh Baradari in Sangrur has triggered a row, with locals and experts seeking a thorough probe. The 19th century site is protected under the Punjab Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1964. The official letter specifies that the site was to be used for a shoot titled ‘Pyar Ka Safar’ at the Marble Baradari, including Sangrur Tank on January 23, while there is no mention of any marriage or wedding shoot.

According to the permission letter, issued by the directorate of cultural affairs, archaeology & archives museum, Punjab, the site was to be used for a shoot titled ‘Pyar ka Safar’. HT has the copy of the permission letter addressed to one Yogesh Garg, dated December 12, 2025.

The official letter specifies that the site was to be used for a shoot titled ‘Pyar Ka Safar’ at the Marble Baradari, including Sangrur Tank on January 23, while there is no mention of any marriage or wedding shoot. The letter also mentions that there should not be any crowd at the place.

When contacted, a person from the family said that they had obtained necessary permission from the director of the tourism department, and the event wasn’t a wedding but a video shoot.

One of the persons present at the function confirmed that it was a wedding ceremony as the ‘havan’ and ‘phere’ (religious rituals) were performed at the centre of the Baran Dari.

“The family and their guests started arriving at noon and stayed till 9pm, attending various festivities, including music and dance. There were 30 to 40 cars parked nearby,” the person said, pleading anonymity. Notably, the permission letter mentioned that the timing of the event will be between 9 am and 5 pm on January 23.

Rajeev Jindal, a historian who also wrote a book on Sangrur’s history titled ‘A tryst with Royalty’, said that the over 150-year-old site, constructed by Raja Sangat Singh during his reign from 1822 to 1834, is a protected monument and part of the rich heritage of Sangrur.

“It is a priceless Mughal and Rajaputana architectural monument of our region. Allowing a private wedding with complete access to all parts of Baradari inside this protected structure is not merely administrative negligence but a direct violation of heritage conservation laws and the moral responsibility entrusted to the authorities.” Jindal said.

“This kind of commercial activity might cause irreversible damage to the structure, its aesthetics, and also its historical sanctity. Heritage monuments are meant for preservation, study, and public appreciation—not for commercial exploitation. We strongly urge the district administration and the government of Punjab to take action against those responsible for this negligence and ensure these activities aren’t carried forward in future,” he said.

Ashwani Chaudhary, whose father and grandfather served on the privy council of the Jind State (a formal body advising the head of state), stated that the permission was misused and that such things should not happen, considering the status of the site. He also highlighted the attempts made by various parties to lease the property from the Punjab government for maintenance and care, but all proved futile.

Sangrur additional deputy commissioner Ankur Mohendro said that the district administration will probe the matter, and if any violations of guidelines are found, strict action will be taken.

Jaswinder Singh, who is in charge of the Baradari site and several others in Punjab, stated that the shoot was for a pre-wedding and that the head office handles all permissions and details.

Tourism and cultural department director Sanjeev Kumar also said that permission was given for a shoot. “I am unaware of the allegations that the site was used for a wedding. We will follow it up after looking into the matter.”

Senior assistant at cultural affairs department, Gurleen Singh, stated that it is a protected site under the Punjab Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1964.

“The permission was given for the shoot only, but we got to know that the site was used to host a wedding. Considering the seriousness of the matter, we are conducting a meeting on Wednesday, and further action will follow,” he said, adding that a total of ₹22,000 was charged, out of which ₹10,000 was refundable.

Minister for tourism and cultural affairs, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, could not be contacted for comments despite repeated attempts.