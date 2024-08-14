Heroin, drone seized at Pak border in Ferozepur

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a drone along with 538-gm heroin in Ferozepur late Tuesday night. A spokesperson said BSF personnel noticed a drone movement at the Pakistan border in Ferozepur following which counter-measures were activated to neutralise the same. The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a drone along with 538-gm heroin in Ferozepur late Tuesday night. (HT Photo)

After that, a search operation was launched that culminated at around 1:20 am with the recovery of the China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone and a plastic bottle carrying heroin (weighing 538 gm). The plastic bottle was partially wrapped with red adhesive tape and attached to the drone with a nylon loop. An illuminating stick was also found attached with the packet. This recovery took place adjacent to Pacharian village in Ferozepur district.