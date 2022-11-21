Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Heroin seized from Baramulla

Heroin seized from Baramulla

Published on Nov 21, 2022 05:50 AM IST

During a routine check at AD Post in Hathlanga area of Uri, security forces intercepted a suspicious looking man who tried to flee when they tried to approach him

When the police searched him, he was found to have four packets of heroin-like substance in his possession. (Representational Image/HT File)
ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar

Security forces recovered heroin in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

During a routine check at AD Post in Hathlanga area of Uri, security forces intercepted a suspicious looking man who tried to flee when they tried to approach him, a police spokesperson said.

When the police searched him, he was found to have four packets of heroin-like substance in his possession, he said. The person was identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Sahoora area of Uri, he said. Bhat was arrested and taken to a police station where he remains in custody, he said.

A case has been registered and investigation set in motion, the spokesperson added.

